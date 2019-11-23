MAMI : Suage 3

My favorite soup curry restaurant is Suage 3. It is located in Maruyama, Sapporo. It’s at 1-1 Maruyama Nishimachi 7 Chome. The telephone number is 011-624-6766. It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

My favorite dish is the Chicken Seseri Soup Curry. Seseri is chicken neck meat. It is grilled. You can order additional toppings, for example, vegetables, cheese, and meat.

They have good dessert. I recommend the crema catalana. They have takeaway orders, too. The atmosphere of the restaurant is casual and friendly.

What is “SUAGE”? 「素揚げ」とは？

Vegetables in soup curry, such as carrots, bell peppers, and eggplants are deep-fried without batter. This cooking style is called “SUAGE”. Soup curry consists of those SUAGE vegetables and meat.