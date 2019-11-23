MAMI : Shinshin-an

My favorite restaurant is Shinshin-an. It serves traditional Japanese food. It is located at 1-5, Minami 11 Jo, Nishi 20 Chome, Chuo-ku, Sapporo. The telephone number is 011-522-1022. It is open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for lunch and from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for dinner.

There are many kinds of great course meals for both lunch and dinner. It is a little expensive but their food is great. There are four different dinner course meals (¥5,800 〜 ¥18,000). Among them I recommend the “Shitsurae“course dinner (¥12,000). It comes with a lot of seasonal Hokkaido produced vegetables, meat, and seafood. The ingredients are cooked excellently. This course includes very good sushi, too.

There is a very beautiful Japanese garden and swimming carp. You can relax and enjoy their delicious dishes.

<Grammar Point>

There is / are … : … があります。… がいます。… の部分に用いる名詞には単数形と複数形があり、単数形の時は is / 複数形の時は areを使いましょう。また、特に食べ物や飲み物における数えられる名詞（可算名詞）と数えられない名詞（不可算名詞）に気をつけまししょう。

*There is a lot to drink. (飲み物全般を指して)たくさん飲み物があります。

*There are a lot of drinks. （様々な種類の飲み物を指して）たくさんの（種類の）飲み物があります。