Whenever I feel like I want to eat sushi, I always go to Hanamaru. Hanamaru is not expensive and they serve really delicious food. My favorite is “Kaniziru.”- a crab soup topped with green onions. I love Hanamaru!

As soon as the shop’s doors open, I feel really hungry. The smells inside the shop and even the interior are invitingly delicious. The smell of vinegar rice is everywhere and the shop looks very clean, so it gives me the assurance that their sushi is safe. I just love Hanamaru.

They have many shops in Sapporo, so it is easy to go there. I usually go to their South 25 West 14 branch. It opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.. If you crave for sushi, you should come and visit. I love Hanamaru!

Grammar Point:

This article utilizes the Present Simple tense in all of its sentences. What is it for? Here are two its most common uses:

The Present Simple tense is used to mean that something is generally always true, such as in the sentence: “The smells inside the shop and even the interior are invitingly delicious.”

Also, this verb tense means something that is more or less permanent or is a factual statement, such as in the sentence: “Hanamaru has many shops in Sapporo, so it is easily accessible.”