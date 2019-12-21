Tokiko : Tempura Kobashi

ddress:3-3-3 Dining Sapporo 3F, Minami 3 jo Nishi, Chuo ku, Sapporo shi



I recommend a tempura restaurant, named “Kobashi”.



Itś kind of small. There are only 9 counter seats. However, the food is amazing.



You can eat very fresh seasonal foods cooked in tempura style, selected by the chef.



The menu will change depending on the daily purchases.



The chef’s selections are not only the ingredients, but also oil, water, and chopsticks as well!



I ate a shrimp, a scallop, a Shitake(mushroom), a garfish and various other delicacies.



The dessert was an Annou potato tempura with ice cream.

It was so good!!



If you want to go there, it is necessary to make a reservation in advance.

Please call 050-5596-7122.



The nearest subway station is Hosui Susukino.

It takes about 1 min on foot.



●Drink: Japanese sake, wine, Shochu etc…



●No Smoking



●Budget Lunch 1,000 yen to 2,000 yen

Dinner 8,000 yen to 10,000 yen

